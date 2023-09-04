Sunny sensations in Glasgow this Monday, September 4th
Glasgow can expect a foggy start today, with the conditions warming up as we hit 11°C. By the afternoon, scattered showers are expected to have cleared, leaving cloudy conditions with sunny spells and a promising high of 21°C.
The weather picture for tomorrow morning in Glasgow is bright, with sunshine and a small increase in temperatures compared to today, reaching up to 13°C. During the afternoon, the maximum temperature is set to peak at 23°C with more sunny spells.
Over the next few days, mornings will generally begin with a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures consistently in the 14-15°C range. Afternoons will offer more of the same, some cloud coverage coupled with sun, and temperatures steadily increasing to a high of around 25°C.
