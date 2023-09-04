Sunny skies and gentle breezes: a beautiful Monday in Birmingham, September 4th
Birmingham will start Monday with a sunny morning at around 19°C. As we move into the afternoon, those sunny spells continue to prevail, with temperatures peaking at around 28°C.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the sunny conditions from today will be making a comeback, with it being slightly cooler around 16°C. By the afternoon, the sun remains out in force, but with some increase in temperatures, we will be seeing near 27°C.
For the next few days, we will continue to see sunny conditions. The general trend will be a gradual increase in temperatures, from around 20°C in the mornings to nearing 30°C in the afternoons. There may be some scattered showers, but overall, it looks like the sun will be making a dominant appearance in the coming days. Expect the maximum temperature to range between 28-30°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox