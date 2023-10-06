In London this morning, we will experience sunny conditions with a cool 22°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will maintain the sunny sky with no sign of rain and a slight increase in temperature, reaching a peak of 22°C.
Looking forward to tomorrow morning, we will be greeted with a pleasant sunshine and an increase in coolness as the temperature rises to 23°C, slightly warmer than today. The afternoon will follow suit, remaining sunny with no expected rain showers and the temperature remaining steady at 23°C.
In the subsequent days, we can expect a range of conditions with maximum temperatures fluctuating between 19°C and 24°C. The general trend indicates a shift from overcast conditions to more sunny spells. However, scattered showers may appear during periods of cloudy conditions. Please remember, our weather conditions are ever-changing, so always prepare accordingly.
