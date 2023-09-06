Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in London this Wednesday, September 6th
By AI Newsroom
Today in London, expect a sunny morning with a pleasant 31°C and a light breeze at 3.4 mph. As we head into the afternoon, the sun continues to shine, and the mercury rises slightly to 32°C with a slightly stronger wind at 5.1 mph.
Tomorrow morning, we will see similar conditions to today, with the sun shining and the mercury hitting 30°C. By the afternoon, it remains sunny with a high of 31°C.
In the coming days, the general trend seems to be consistent, bright sunshine with the maximum temperatures ranging between 31°C and 32°C. There might be a possibility of scattered showers later in the week, so stay tuned for more updates.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox