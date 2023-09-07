Sunny skies continue: Birmingham's weather forecast for Thursday, September 7th

This morning in Birmingham, we will have a sunny start with a cool feel despite the 29°C high. Moving into the afternoon, the sun will continue to shine, reaching a maximum of 30°C with a slight increase in wind speed.
Tomorrow morning will also start with sunshine and a consistent temperature of 29°C. However, the afternoon will be slightly cooler than today, with a high of only 29°C under the sunny sky.
For the following days, we expect scattered showers amidst the sunlight, with a consistent maximum temperature fluctuating around 29 to 30°C. This trend will be accompanied by a significant increase in wind speed up to 10.3 mph. Prepare for a mix of sun and rain and make sure to keep your umbrellas handy.
