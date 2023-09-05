Sunny skies continue in Birmingham: weather update for Tuesday, September 5th
This morning will be sunny with scattered showers expected and a cool breeze coming in at 11.4 mph. The afternoon will bring similar conditions, with the sun continuing to shine and highs reaching up to 29°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will remain consistent with today, offering plenty of sunshine and a slightly lower wind speed of 3.6 mph. In the afternoon, the sun will still be prominent, however, we may see increased cloud coverage of up to 29%, but the high should still reach around 29°C.
As we look ahead to the next few days, the general trend suggests a shift towards a bit more rainfall. However, the sun will not be completely absent - it will still make appearances in between showers. The maximum temperatures will hover around the 27-29°C range.
