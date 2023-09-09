Sunny skies continue in Bristol: Saturday, September 9th weather report

This morning in Bristol, it will be sunny with a nice cool breeze, and a high of 27°C, accompanied by wind speeds of around 4 mph. Moving into the afternoon, conditions remain fairly consistent with continued sunshine and a high of 27°C, with wind speeds increasing slightly to 4.3 mph.
Compared to today, tomorrow morning will be a bit cooler at 25°C and more clouds are expected. However, by the afternoon, the sky clears up and it will be sunny with a high of 26°C, but with stronger wind speeds of around 10 mph.
For the next few days, the general trends suggest a mild decrease in the maximum temperatures, ranging from 21°C to 19°C. It will be mostly cloudy with periods of sun, with possible scattered showers. Wind conditions remain relatively steady, making for a cool and breezy few days ahead.
