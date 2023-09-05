Sunny skies above Glasgow on Tuesday, September 5th
This morning in Glasgow, it will be sunny with a comfortable 22°C. Come afternoon, Glaswegians can expect similar sunny conditions with a slight increase in temperatures to a cosy 23°C.
Turning our focus to tomorrow, it seems the morning sunshine will persist, reaching 23°C. The afternoon, however, will be even warmer, touching 24°C with continued sunny skies.
In the days to follow, Glaswegians can anticipate a range of weather conditions and a varying temperatures. Expect a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells and temperatures of a cool 20°C and a milder 25°C. So, whether it's running errands or just enjoying a brisk walk, Glaswegians are in for a range of conditions to suit all.
