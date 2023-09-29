Sunny skies dominate Portsmouth's Friday, September 29th
This morning in Portsmouth, expect conditions to be sunny with a comforting 19°C. As we move into the afternoon, we'll find the clouds gaining a bit of ground, turning our sunny sky into a format of cloudy with sunny spells, but not to worry as the heat remains pleasant at 19°C.
Heading into tomorrow, the morning brings a subtle change with the sky turning cloudy with sunny spells, and the air being measured at a close 18°C. Once the afternoon rolls in, we return to fully sunny conditions, but the temperature will maintain itself in the comfortable zone of 18°C.
For the next few days, the conditions will be a variety of sunny, in parts cloudy and there might be scattered showers. The forecast indicates that the maximum temperature will fluctuate somewhere between 19°C and 21°C, keeping things relatively consistent in Portsmouth's ever-changing skies.
