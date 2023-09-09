Sunny skies dominating Birmingham's weather this Saturday, September 9th

In Birmingham, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a high of 29°C, so it's going to be quite warm. Come afternoon, we can expect the mercury to rise to 30°C as it gets even sunnier.
Comparatively, tomorrow morning will also be sunny and it will be a bit cooler with a high of 29°C. However, the afternoon will bring a reduction in temperature as it cools down to 27°C under a sunlit sky.
For the remainder of the week, we can expect scattered showers with maximum temperatures ranging between 17°C and 23°C, rounding off at 18°C, thus making the conditions slightly cooler. It's going to be a mix of cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers, so don't forget to take an umbrella if you're planning to go out.
