Sunny skies forecast to continue over London, Tuesday June 13
Tuesday starts with clear skies and a cool 15.3°C. As the day progresses, it will become warmer, reaching a maximum of 29.6°C in the afternoon. Sunny skies will continue throughout the day.
Tomorrow begins with a slightly cooler 13.9°C and clear skies. As the day advances, the temperature climbs to a maximum of 28.7°C accompanied by sunny skies. The day promises to be relatively warm and enjoyable overall.
In the coming few days, the trend of sunny days and clear mornings continues. The mornings experience temperatures ranging from 13.3°C to 17.6°C, while the afternoons see temperatures reaching up to 24.9°C. This period promises consistently pleasant warmth and sunshine.
