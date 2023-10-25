25 October 2023

Sunny skies in Birmingham today, Wednesday October 25

By AI Newsroom
25 October 2023

In Birmingham, the morning will be clear with an average temperature of 8°C. The afternoon will follow suit with a sunny disposition and a slight increase in temperature to 11°C.

Tomorrow morning will bring scattered showers with temperatures around 9°C. By the afternoon, the showers will have subsided, and the temperature will rise to 10°C.

Over the next few days, the trend will continue with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 10°C. Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout this period.

