Sunny skies in Birmingham today, Wednesday October 25
By AI Newsroom
In Birmingham, the morning will be clear with an average temperature of 8°C. The afternoon will follow suit with a sunny disposition and a slight increase in temperature to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning will bring scattered showers with temperatures around 9°C. By the afternoon, the showers will have subsided, and the temperature will rise to 10°C.
Over the next few days, the trend will continue with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 10°C. Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout this period.
