10 October 2023

Sunny skies in Portsmouth: a look at the weather on October 10, 2023

By AI Newsroom
The morning in Portsmouth will be sunny with a temperature of approximately 20°C. By afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at around 20°C, while the skies will remain sunny.

Tomorrow morning, expect cloudy conditions with temperatures of around 19°C. By the afternoon, the cloud cover will yield scattered showers, with temperatures slightly dropping to 18°C.

Over the next few days, the overall trend will be towards cooler temperatures with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. There will be scattered showers under overcast skies, with peak temperatures fluctuating between 14°C to 19°C.

