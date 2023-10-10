Sunny skies in Portsmouth: a look at the weather on October 10, 2023
By AI Newsroom
The morning in Portsmouth will be sunny with a temperature of approximately 20°C. By afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at around 20°C, while the skies will remain sunny.
Tomorrow morning, expect cloudy conditions with temperatures of around 19°C. By the afternoon, the cloud cover will yield scattered showers, with temperatures slightly dropping to 18°C.
Over the next few days, the overall trend will be towards cooler temperatures with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. There will be scattered showers under overcast skies, with peak temperatures fluctuating between 14°C to 19°C.
