Sunny skies light up Glasgow on this beautiful Sunday, September 3rd
This morning, Glasgow will experience a cool 13°C with misty conditions before turning into a pleasant 19°C with sun gracing the sky in the afternoon. Sunny spells are likely to persist with a high of 20°C, ensuring a bright afternoon.
Comparatively, tomorrow morning will be slightly colder with a temperature of 12°C and a foggy start. By the time we reach the afternoon, the sky will be clear and the sun will reflect a warm 22°C, making it a pleasant day overall.
Over the next few days, the weather in Glasgow will see a general tendency towards sunny conditions accompanied by a few scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 17°C and 24°C.
