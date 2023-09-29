Sunny skies today in Birmingham - Friday, September 29th
This morning in Birmingham, the conditions are set to be sunny with a comfortable 18°C. As we progress into the afternoon, the sky will continue to dazzle with sunshine and conditions will remain steady at 18°C.
Looking into tomorrow morning, the sun will yield to a slightly cloudier sky, but the coolness will settle at a pleasant 14°C. However, tomorrow afternoon is preparing for scattered showers with a slight increase in the chill, as the temperature will reach 16°C.
As we gaze into the upcoming days, the weather trend points to persistent scattered showers with the maximum temperature fluctuating between 14°C to 19°C. These showers could be a constant companion for the next few days, so keep the umbrella handy.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox