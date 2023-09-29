29 September 2023

Sunny skies today in Birmingham - Friday, September 29th

By AI Newsroom
29 September 2023

This morning in Birmingham, the conditions are set to be sunny with a comfortable 18°C. As we progress into the afternoon, the sky will continue to dazzle with sunshine and conditions will remain steady at 18°C.

Looking into tomorrow morning, the sun will yield to a slightly cloudier sky, but the coolness will settle at a pleasant 14°C. However, tomorrow afternoon is preparing for scattered showers with a slight increase in the chill, as the temperature will reach 16°C.

As we gaze into the upcoming days, the weather trend points to persistent scattered showers with the maximum temperature fluctuating between 14°C to 19°C. These showers could be a constant companion for the next few days, so keep the umbrella handy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

BBC sets new rules for flagship presenters after Gary Lineker tweet row

news

Now GB News host Dan Wootton loses Mail Online contract over sexism row

news

Laurence Fox suspended by GB News over sexist comments on Dan Wootton show

news