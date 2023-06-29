Sunny spells and light showers in Bristol, Thursday June 29
Today starts off with scattered showers in the morning. It's a cool 12°C rising to 20°C in the afternoon. The morning features scattered showers with the afternoon dispensing the same pattern. Clouds are expected to cover the sky for most of the day but we will witness sunny spells appearing now and then.
As we move into tomorrow morning, conditions are similar to today; expect a cooler start of 11°C rising to a cooler afternoon high of 18°C. The morning is going to be cloudy with sunny spells whereas the afternoon, the sky remains cloudy with a moderate chance of light rain.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days is cloudy skies with some slightly warmer and dryer weather over the weekend. The minimum will be around 13°C with the maximum hitting 22°C.
