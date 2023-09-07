Powered By Pixels
07 September 2023

Sunny spells continue in London this Thursday, September 7th

By AI Newsroom
07 September 2023

Today in London, the morning will be sunny with a comfortably cool temperature of 30°C while scattered showers are less likely to occur. Moving into the afternoon, sunshine will persist as the mercury slightly intensifies to 30°C; however, the chances of precipitation remain insignificant.

Tomorrow promises an agreeably warm morning in London, maintaining the sunny conditions seen today, albeit at a slightly lower temperature of 29°C. The afternoon will likewise stay sunny with a possibility of a slight increase in temperature to 30°C, but still, there won't be any significant chance of scattered showers.

There is a trend of sunny weather for the coming few days, though the temperature will fluctuate between 27°C and 31°C. Despite the occasional sunny spells amidst cloudy skies, the likelihood of any significant rain is low, providing London with a generally bright and dry few days.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Spain footballer Jenni Hermoso files legal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss

world news

It’s a September scorcher – with ‘hottest day’ still to come

news

Soldier accused of terror offences escapes from Wandsworth prison

news