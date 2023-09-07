Sunny spells continue in London this Thursday, September 7th

Today in London, the morning will be sunny with a comfortably cool temperature of 30°C while scattered showers are less likely to occur. Moving into the afternoon, sunshine will persist as the mercury slightly intensifies to 30°C; however, the chances of precipitation remain insignificant.
Tomorrow promises an agreeably warm morning in London, maintaining the sunny conditions seen today, albeit at a slightly lower temperature of 29°C. The afternoon will likewise stay sunny with a possibility of a slight increase in temperature to 30°C, but still, there won't be any significant chance of scattered showers.
There is a trend of sunny weather for the coming few days, though the temperature will fluctuate between 27°C and 31°C. Despite the occasional sunny spells amidst cloudy skies, the likelihood of any significant rain is low, providing London with a generally bright and dry few days.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox