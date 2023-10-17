17 October 2023

Sunny spells for Edinburgh, Tuesday October 17

By AI Newsroom
17 October 2023

In the morning, Edinburgh will experience clear skies with a cool temperature of 7°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C with sunny spells breaking through the clouds.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 11°C with scattered showers expected. By the afternoon, the showers will have cleared, but the sky will remain mostly cloudy and the temperature will stay at 11°C.

In the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, with maximum temperatures hovering around 12°C. There will be a mix of sun and rain, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.

