Sunny spells heat up London: a weather roundup for October 10, 2023

London will experience sunny spells in the morning with a comfortable temperature of 24°C. Then, as the sun continues to shine in the afternoon, expect temperatures to mildly increase to a pleasant 25°C.
As we move into tomorrow, the morning will feature cloudy skies with a slightly cooler temperature at 20°C. By the afternoon, scattered showers will make their appearance, dropping the temperature to 19°C.
Looking at the overall trend in the coming days, London will face a mixed bag of conditions - moderate rain, overcast skies, and scattered showers are all on the cards. Maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C and 19°C, emphasising the variability of this period. Expect a chill in the weather with temperatures often leaning towards the lower end of this range.
