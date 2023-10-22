Powered By Pixels
22 October 2023

Sunny spells in London for Sunday October 22, but rain returns on Monday

By AI Newsroom
22 October 2023

In London, the morning will start off cool with a temperature of 10°C and no sign of precipitation. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C, still maintaining a dry spell.

Moving on to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 12°C, and it will remain dry. However, the afternoon will bring scattered showers and the temperature will remain steady at 12°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend indicates a steady temperature around 11°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so it might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.

