Sunny spells in London for Sunday October 22, but rain returns on Monday

In London, the morning will start off cool with a temperature of 10°C and no sign of precipitation. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C, still maintaining a dry spell.
Moving on to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 12°C, and it will remain dry. However, the afternoon will bring scattered showers and the temperature will remain steady at 12°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend indicates a steady temperature around 11°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so it might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.
