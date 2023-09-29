Sunny spells transition into cloudy skies in London on Friday, September 29th

Today in London, morning conditions will be sunny with a cool breeze due to the 20°C temperature, and a near certainty that no rain will befall the city. By the time we reach the afternoon, the sun will retain its shine and the mercury will still hold steady at 20°C, accompanied by a gradual drop in the chance of any showers.
As we move into tomorrow morning, we can expect the clouds to slowly creep in, creating a more overcast ambiance, yet the thermometer will barely register a change at 19°C. As we move into the afternoon, the clouds will start to part, revealing moments of sunshine, with the temperature enjoying a modest rise up to 20°C, and the possibility of rain becoming less likely.
Over the next few days, a trend of cloud cover with intermittent sunny spells will likely set in, creating a rather picturesque blend of sun and shadow across London. The maximum temperature is likely to ebb and flow within a moderate and comfortable band between the upper teens to the low twenties in °C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox