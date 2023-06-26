26 June 2023

Sunny start and patchy showers in Glasgow Monday June 26

By AI Newsroom
26 June 2023

Today, the morning begins with patchy rain possible, leading to a cloudy afternoon and a short period of sunshine in the late afternoon. The maximum temperature reaches 16.8°C, while the minimum dips to 8.5°C, resulting in an average of 13.1°C. There is a fair chance of rain throughout the day.

Tomorrow will bring consistently rainy conditions, with the maximum temperature reaching 15.6°C, and the minimum dropping to 10°C, resulting in a significantly cooler feel.

For the next few days, the conditions will vary with patchy rain possible and moments of cloudy and sunny spells. The temperatures will fluctuate between a maximum of 17.7°C and a minimum of 9°C. Chance of rain remains high in the coming days.

