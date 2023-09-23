Sunny start before partly cloudy afternoon in London this Saturday, September 23rd
By AI Newsroom
This morning in London, conditions are sunny with a measured 18°C. Moving into the afternoon, the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells at a steady 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions to today's as skies will be a bit cloudy. By the afternoon, the sun will take over, keeping the temperature at a regular 20°C.
In the next few days, the trend will incline towards scattered showers with the maximum temperature hovering around 21°C. The conditions are likely to be more or less consistent, so keep an umbrella handy just in case.
