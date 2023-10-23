Powered By Pixels
Sunny start but patchy rain expected in London, Monday October 23rd

In the morning, London will experience clear skies with an average temperature of 12°C. By the afternoon, the city will see scattered showers, with the temperature slightly rising to 13°C.

Tomorrow morning in London, there will be light rain and the temperature will be around 11°C. In the afternoon, the weather will be a mix of sun and rain, with the temperature holding steady at 13°C.

Over the next few days, London will generally experience a mix of sun and rain. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 12°C.

