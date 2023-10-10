Sunny start, cloudy finish: Preston's weather for 10th October, 2023
This morning in Preston, the skies will be bright and clear, and the temperature will settle around 20°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will bring a shift in conditions, becoming cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature around 19°C.
Moving onto tomorrow's forecast, the morning is set to see light rain, with the temperature dipping to a cooler 12°C. By the afternoon, the rain will cease, giving way to cloudy skies with sunny spells and maintaining a steady temperature of 12°C.
In the subsequent days, the trends show a persistent possibility of scattered showers, further lowering the temperature to a range of 7°C to 13°C. This pattern looks to continue, keeping Preston on the cooler side in the upcoming days.
