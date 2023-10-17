17 October 2023

Sunny start to a cloudy day in Glasgow, Tuesday October 17

By AI Newsroom
17 October 2023

In Glasgow, the morning will be sunny with a temperature of around 5°C. The afternoon will bring cloudy skies with sunny spells and a slight increase in temperature to 9°C.

Tomorrow morning, expect scattered showers with temperatures of about 9°C. By the afternoon, the rain will have ceased, leaving a very cloudy sky and a temperature of about 10°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, there will be a general trend of mixed sun and rain. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 12°C.

