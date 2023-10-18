Sunny start turning cloudy in Preston, Wednesday October 18
By AI Newsroom
In Preston, the morning will bring a blend of sun and clouds with a temperature of around 11°C. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells, with the temperature slightly rising to 13°C.
As for tomorrow morning, scattered showers are expected with a temperature of around 15°C. The afternoon will follow the same pattern with scattered showers and a temperature remaining at 15°C.
In the upcoming days, the general trend will be cloudy with temperatures fluctuating between 7°C and 12°C as the maximum temperature.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox