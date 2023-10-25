Sunny start turning overcast: Preston's weather for Wednesday October 25
By AI Newsroom
In Preston, the morning will start off with clear skies and a cool temperature of 8°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, it will become cloudy with the temperature rising slightly to 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 9°C, with a mix of sun and clouds. The same conditions will persist into the afternoon, with the temperature remaining steady at 9°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 10°C.
