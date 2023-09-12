12 September 2023

Sunny start turns cloudy in Glasgow, Tuesday September 12th

By AI Newsroom
12 September 2023

This morning in Glasgow, we are expecting sunny conditions with a high of 17°C. By afternoon, the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells and we can anticipate a high also of 17°C.

As we look forward to tomorrow morning, it will be cooler than today with cloudy conditions and a forecasted high of 14°C. In the afternoon, the conditions will remain overcast with a high of 15°C.

Over the next few days, the trend seems to lean towards overcast conditions. Daytime highs will hover around the mid-teens, ranging from a mild 13°C to a slightly warmer 17°C. We can expect scattered showers throughout this period, so ensure to dress accordingly.

