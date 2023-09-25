Sunny start turns overcast in London this Monday, September 25th

By AI Newsroom
This morning in London, the conditions will be sunny with a pleasant 22°C. In the afternoon, we can expect it to become overcast still keeping at 22°C.
As for tomorrow morning, we'll have potential thundery outbreaks but with a relatively cool 21°C compared to today. Following through to the afternoon, scattered showers will prevail while the mercury will rise to 22°C.
In the longer-term forecast, the next few days will be a mixed bag with conditions varying from clear skies to occasional bouts of scattered showers. With the maximum temperature fluctuating between 16°C and 19°C, it's anticipated to be cooler than tomorrow's outlook.
