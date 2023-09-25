Powered By Pixels
25 September 2023

Sunny start turns overcast in London this Monday, September 25th

By AI Newsroom
25 September 2023

This morning in London, the conditions will be sunny with a pleasant 22°C. In the afternoon, we can expect it to become overcast still keeping at 22°C.

As for tomorrow morning, we'll have potential thundery outbreaks but with a relatively cool 21°C compared to today. Following through to the afternoon, scattered showers will prevail while the mercury will rise to 22°C.

In the longer-term forecast, the next few days will be a mixed bag with conditions varying from clear skies to occasional bouts of scattered showers. With the maximum temperature fluctuating between 16°C and 19°C, it's anticipated to be cooler than tomorrow's outlook.

