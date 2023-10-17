17 October 2023

Sunny start turns partly cloudy in Preston, Tuesday October 17th

By AI Newsroom
17 October 2023

In the morning, Preston will experience clear skies with a temperature around 8°C. The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with the temperature rising to about 12°C.

Tomorrow morning in Preston, expect cloudy skies with sunny spells and a slightly warmer temperature of 11°C. By the afternoon, scattered showers will make their appearance, and the temperature will increase to 13°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and rain, with temperatures consistently peaking at 14°C.

