Sunny start turns partly cloudy in Preston, Tuesday October 17th
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Preston will experience clear skies with a temperature around 8°C. The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with the temperature rising to about 12°C.
Tomorrow morning in Preston, expect cloudy skies with sunny spells and a slightly warmer temperature of 11°C. By the afternoon, scattered showers will make their appearance, and the temperature will increase to 13°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and rain, with temperatures consistently peaking at 14°C.
