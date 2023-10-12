Sunny start turns partly cloudy: Leeds weather report for October 12
In the morning, Leeds will experience sunny conditions with temperatures around 15°C. As the day progresses into the afternoon, the skies will become cloudy with sunny spells, but temperatures will remain steady at 15°C.
For tomorrow, the morning will usher in scattered showers with the mercury dipping to 14°C. The wet conditions will persist into the afternoon, with temperatures falling slightly further to around 12°C.
Looking further ahead, the upcoming days will be a mixed bag of conditions. There will be periods of scattered showers and sunny spells. The average daily temperatures will range between 7°C and 13°C. It's advisable to keep an umbrella handy and dress in layers to adapt to these changing conditions.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox