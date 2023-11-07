By AI Newsroom
In London, the morning will bring clear skies with a cool temperature of 9°C. The afternoon will maintain the clear conditions, though the temperature will slightly increase to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, London will experience scattered showers with the temperature around 11°C. By the afternoon, the rain will have eased off to present a cloudy sky with sunny spells and a temperature of 10°C.
In the next few days, London will generally experience a mix of sun and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 9°C.
