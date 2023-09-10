10 September 2023

Sunny sunday in Birmingham, cooling down tomorrow - September 10th

By The Newsroom
10 September 2023

This morning in Birmingham, expect cloudy conditions with sunny spells and gentle breeze. The morning will see a steady 27°C. Come afternoon, the sun will take over, keeping the conditions pleasant and lively at a steady 28°C.

Moving onto tomorrow, the morning will be slightly cooler than today, with a full cover of clouds and a temperature of 22°C. By the afternoon, we're forecasting scattered showers, maintaining the cooler conditions from the morning at a steady 22°C.

Looking ahead at the weather trend for the next few days, we can expect a mix of conditions. The maximum temperature will see a slight decline, ranging from 16°C to a maximum of 20°C. There will be a presence of scattered showers and some sunny spells in between, providing a diverse experience for everyone throughout the day.

