14 September 2023

Sunny Thursday afternoon in Glasgow, rain forecasted tomorrow - September 14th

By AI Newsroom
14 September 2023

In Glasgow, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells with the thermometer expected to hover around the 16°C mark. This afternoon, however, the sun will assert itself and the mercury will rise slightly, also to 16°C.

Tomorrow morning, we predict misty conditions and a cooler climate, with the thermometer showing a modest 10°C. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers with a further dip to 9°C.

Over the next few days, a general trend of cloudiness is expected to persist. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 10°C and 11°C. Please remember to keep your umbrella handy and dress appropriately for the cool conditions anticipated.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

world news

Harry Maguire’s mother condemns ‘disgraceful’ abuse aimed at her son

football

Meghan and Harry join crowds at Invictus Games after walking in holding hands

news