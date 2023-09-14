Sunny Thursday afternoon in Glasgow, rain forecasted tomorrow - September 14th
By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells with the thermometer expected to hover around the 16°C mark. This afternoon, however, the sun will assert itself and the mercury will rise slightly, also to 16°C.
Tomorrow morning, we predict misty conditions and a cooler climate, with the thermometer showing a modest 10°C. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers with a further dip to 9°C.
Over the next few days, a general trend of cloudiness is expected to persist. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 10°C and 11°C. Please remember to keep your umbrella handy and dress appropriately for the cool conditions anticipated.
