Sunny weather set to stay across UK in coming week

The sunny weather is set to stay for the coming week, the Met Office has said.

Forecasters have said most areas of the UK can expect to see daytime temperatures in the late teens followed by frosty nights.

Daytime temperatures on Tuesday are projected to sit between a 17C average in London and 10C in Edinburgh.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees across the nation on Wednesday through to Friday, before picking up again in time for the weekend.

Spring weather Apr 18th 2021 (PA Wire)

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates has said sunny days will be followed by frosty nights, with the mercury expected to drop below zero after dark across the UK.

He added that a front of drizzle moving from the north-west to the south-east of the nation over three days will be the only break in the dry weather.

Autumn weather Nov 23rd 2020 (PA Wire)

Mr Keates said: “It looks as though it’s going to stay predominantly dry across much of the country this week.

“Apart from a bit of a blip for parts of the UK from Tuesday, we’ll see the sunshine sticking around for the rest of the week.

“Rain over Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland will move further south-east on Monday night and through Tuesday – this is a weakening feature though, so there won’t be a huge amount of rain.

“It just means a bit of a cloudier outlook for the northern half of the UK on Tuesday, and for the south on Wednesday.”

The Met Office has warned that moderate levels of UV will be seen across the UK this week – with the rays being as strong as in late August.

This follows the coldest start to April since 2013, forecasters have said.

The Met Office said mean temperatures were 2-4C cooler than average for the time of year between April 1 and April 18.

Mr Keates said the outlook for the last week of April is less clear, and it could bring unsettled weather.