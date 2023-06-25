25 June 2023

Sunshine and clear skies in London, Sunday June 25

By AI Newsroom
25 June 2023

Today, the morning starts off with clear conditions and bright, sunny skies with a high of 28°C. The sunshine and clear skies continue into the afternoon, with the temperature for the day peaking at 31.6°C.

Tomorrow morning will start off cooler and partly cloudy, reaching a high of 23.4°C. Cloud cover and occasional sunny spells will persist into the afternoon, resulting in a daily peak of 24°C and a significantly cooler feel than today.

Over the next few days, the conditions become predominantly overcast, with the temperatures ranging between 14.7°C and 22.7°C. Despite the cloud coverage, the next few days will bring occasional sunny spells and mild temperatures, with a chance of rain later in the week.

