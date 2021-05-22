Sunshine and showers for first weekend of relaxed rules in England

Slightly brighter weather is on the horizon for the weekend following a stormy week across the UK.

The Met Office has predicted some respite from heavy downpours and gale-force winds on Saturday, though temperatures are still set to be low for the time of year.

Heavy rain in the South West – which could see new rainfall records set for May in Devon and Wales – will be replaced by lighter, patchier showers on Saturday with longer dry spells.

Autumn weather Oct 21st 2020 (PA Archive)

Daytime temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-single figures for much of the UK over the first weekend that people in England have been able to meet in larger groups outside, and outdoor events resumed.

Some northern regions in Scotland could also see frost on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Forecasters have said northern Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see the best of the sunshine on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said more settled springtime weather is predicted for the following week.

Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)

She added: “We’re pointing towards seeing things settling down from the middle of next week onwards, particularly in the south.

“There is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast, but we’re hoping by the end of May we will have much drier and settled weather across the UK.”

She said the long-term forecast suggests June will be much drier than May.

“The most likely scenario at the moment is looking like predominantly dry weather, at quite a contrast to what we’ve seen with the wet weather in May, so that would be an improvement,” she added.