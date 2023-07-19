Susan Hall named as Conservative Party’s London mayoral candidate

Susan Hall has been selected as the Conservative Party’s 2024 London mayoral candidate to face Sadiq Khan.

The 68-year old London Assembly member promised to scrap plans to expand the Ulez (ultra-low emission zone) on her first day if elected.

She defeated opponent Mozammel Hossain with 57% of the vote from London Tory members.

Ms Hall said Mr Khan, who she will face in the election on May 4 next year, has made no significant achievements during his time as mayor and has no “interest in loving others”.

“He (Sadiq Khan) goes on trips while young people get stabbed on our streets,” she said.

“He’s more interested in selling his book than he is helping Londoners with the cost of living.

“When things go wrong, he hires an army of spin doctors to convince you it’s actually not his fault.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

She added that in the next 10 months she will expose Mr Khan for “who he truly is”.

London Labour called Ms Hall a “hard-right politician” who does not “stand up for women”.

“The Conservative candidate for mayor is a hard-right politician who couldn’t be more out of touch with our city and its values,” a spokesperson said.

“She’s an outspoken supporter of (Donald) Trump, Boris Johnson and a hard Brexit; she cheered Liz Truss’s mini-budget, which sent mortgages and rents soaring.

“She doesn’t stand up for women and she hates London’s diversity.

“Londoners deserve better than a candidate who represents the worst of the Tory failure and incompetence over the last 13 years.

“The London election next year will be a two-horse race and the choice is clear – a Labour mayor with a positive vision who will continue to build a fairer, greener and safer London for everyone, or the extreme Tory candidate, who stands for cuts to London’s public services, inequality and division.”