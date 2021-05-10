Suspect arrested after mother-of-two murdered while walking home from hospital

Little Heath, Romford, east London, where Maria Jane Rawlings, 45, was found dead by a man walking his dog (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
By The Newsroom
12:10pm, Mon 10 May 2021
A 20-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of mother-of-two Maria Rawlings.

The suspect was held on Sunday on suspicion of killing Ms Rawlings, 45, whose body was found in bushes in Little Heath, Romford on May 4.

Police believe she was attacked after leaving the King George Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford, the previous evening, walking to Barley Lane in the direction of the A12.

Maria Jane Rawlings (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

A post-mortem examination found that she had been strangled and had suffered head injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Maria’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“I continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police.”

Those with information can contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC, and quoting the reference CAD3551/4May.

