Suspect in deadly University of Virginia shooting taken into custody
By The Newsroom
Authorities say the suspect in the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team has been taken into custody.
The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.
Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.
