19 November 2023

Suspect ‘kills himself’ after three women and girl, 13, shot dead

By The Newsroom
19 November 2023

A fugitive is dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly killing four people and seriously hurting a fifth during a domestic violence spree, US police have said.

Officers found Mavis Christian Jr, 52, in his car during a manhunt after shootings on Saturday at three locations in Memphis, Tennessee, in which three women and a teenage girl died.

Police were called to reports of a shooting on the 100 Block of Howard Drive at 9.22pm and found a woman, who was declared dead at the scene, with a gunshot injury.

Investigators linked the killing to two other shootings – with a woman and 13-year-old girl killed and 15-year-old girl critically wounded in Field Lark Drive and another woman shot dead in Warrington Road, police said.

Police believed Christian to be responsible for all three shootings and began a search involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

world news

Train drivers plan rolling one-day strikes to make it a miserable December for passengers

news

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news