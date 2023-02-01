Suspected Essex drive-by killer arrested in Morocco

A man wanted for a drive-by gun murder in Essex has been arrested in Morocco.

Nana Oppong, 42, was held for allegedly trying to enter the North African country using a fake passport in late September.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) only revealed details of the arrest on Wednesday.

Oppong was hunted after Robert Powell, 50, died after being shot eight times outside a party near Harlow, Essex, in the early hours of June 13 2020.

Last year, he featured in an NCA most wanted campaign to hunt 13 fugitives thought to be hiding in Spain and was made the subject of an Interpol red notice, which alerts police worldwide.

He was arrested after travelling from Spain to Morocco and is in custody while extradition proceedings are underway.

Steve Reynolds, the NCA’s regional manager for Spain, said: “Oppong’s arrest came about after a sustained campaign to trace him and because of the vigilance of our Moroccan partners and support from Interpol.

Numerous officers and staff across all agencies involved in this case have been working day and night to get justice for Robert’s family

“This is another excellent result and shows once again that UK law enforcement does not give up on finding those who await justice in the UK.

“Working with our colleagues at home and abroad, we will continue to hunt those on the run.”

Mr Powell died in hospital the day after the shooting in Water Lane, Roydon.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, leading the Essex Police investigation, said: “Numerous officers and staff across all agencies involved in this case have been working day and night to get justice for Robert’s family.

“Our work continues and we won’t stop until Nana Oppong is back in the UK and facing the courts.”