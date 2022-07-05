Sussex Police explain why speeding charge against Katie Price was dropped

A speeding charge has been dropped against former glamour model Katie Price due to insufficient evidence, Sussex Police have said.

The 44-year-old had been charged with exceeding a 60mph speed limit on September 13 2021 and failing to provide information on January 26 this year.

The charges were heard at a case management hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where they were dismissed after no evidence was offered, according to court officials.

On Tuesday a Sussex Police spokesman said there was “not sufficient evidence” to progress the case.

Monday’s hearing had been listed to take place on Tuesday but was brought forward, and Price did not attend court.

In this case there was not sufficient evidence to be able progress the case further

The Sussex Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that the case has been discontinued.

“We take road safety extremely seriously and aim to reduce death and serious injury on our roads.

“As part of this we carry out speed management and enforce speed restrictions throughout the county.

“We will continue to prosecute those people who travel in excess of the speed limit. However in this case there was not sufficient evidence to be able progress the case further.”

Last September Price was handed a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green in West Sussex.

She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

Price was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Last month she avoided a potential jail sentence and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.