Swann song for Girvan as UUP claims South Antrim

Northern Ireland is best served by a “mixture of voices” in Westminster, Robin Swann said as he claimed the South Antrim seat for the UUP.

Mr Swann was elected as an MP for the constituency with 38% of the valid poll and a majority of 7,512.

It means DUP representative Paul Girvan has lost the seat he held since 2017, placing a distant second.

South Antrim became one of the most closely watched constituencies in the Westminister elections, as Mr Girvan’s narrow majority appeared to mark the region as one of the DUP’s most at-risk majorities.

The constituency has always been held by a unionist, having flipped between the UUP and the DUP in the past.

Mr Swann – who overcame the perception of being a blow-in from North Antrim- stepped down as Stormont health minister to run as a high-profile challenger to Mr Girvan.

Speaking after his election, Mr Swann thanked the other candidates for fighting a “clean and honourable campaign” as he also praised the count centre staff.

He paid tribute to Mr Girvan’s service in the constituency over the previous seven years.

He added: “It’s my pleasure to represent the people of South Antrim.”

Mr Girvan’s vote suffered a negative 15.7 swing compared to 2019, helped by the challenge from Mr Swann, as well as TUV representative Mel Lucas – who came fifth with 2,693 votes.

Speaking after his defeat at the Magherafelt count centre, Mr Girvan thanked his family as well as election agent and team.

He added: “Over the last seven years, we’ve had the pleasure of working in what has been, I believe, the premier constituency in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Girvan pledged to continue to be a representative, in unelected form, for the community.

He added: “South Antrim has been a swing constituency in the past and the DUP have won this seat back [before] and we haven’t went away and we will be back.”

Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney closely followed Mr Girvan in third with 8,034 votes.

Robin Swann arrives at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Wire )