Swedish police arrest one person over deaths of Britons found in burned-out car

One person has been arrested by police after two British men were found dead in a burned-out car in Sweden.

Juan Cifuentes, 33, and Farooq Abdulrazak, 37, from north London, were reported missing by family members after they failed to return home from a business trip to Scandinavia in July.

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that Mr Cifuentes and Mr Abdulrazak were formally identified as the two people whose bodies were found in a car in an industrial area of Malmo on Sunday July 14.

On Thursday, senior prosecutor Magnus Pettersson, who is leading the preliminary enquiry, said in a statement that a person had been detained “for probable cause over complicity in the murder of two British citizens”.

By noon on Sunday, Mr Pettersson will be in a position to decide whether the detained person should be remanded in custody or not.

Forensic investigations, including the gathering and analysis of digital evidence, is taking place in Sweden and the UK.

Earlier this month, Mr Abdulrazak’s family said: “It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dearest son, heart-warming brother, loving husband, bestest uncle and dearest friend, Farooq Abdulrazak.

“We are sincerely devastated, broken in many ways words cannot describe. We have lost two beautiful innocent hardworking souls. Our loss has not only shattered our family and friends but has also impacted our local community deeply.”

Swedish police said the victims were shot, with the Toyota Rav4 they were travelling in set on fire in an industrial area of the city in southern Sweden.

According to Swedish national newspaper Aftonbladet, the car had been rented at Copenhagen airport, in Denmark, before the driver and the passenger travelled across the border into Sweden and to Malmo.

Mr Cifuentes’s family said: “With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of a beloved father, son, brother, and friend. Juan was a devout Muslim, he was a pillar of strength and compassion, always present for those in need, regardless of their faith.

“His legacy lives on in his children, who embody the love and values he instilled in them.

“A brilliant footballer and hardworking man, he united people from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he met. His memory will forever inspire us.

“We ask for your prayers and support but also space for his family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”