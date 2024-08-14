Swinney and unions release joint statement to condemn ‘inexcusable’ rioting

Scotland’s trade unions have described the recent riots in England and Northern Ireland as “inexcusable” in a joint statement with John Swinney.

As of Wednesday, 372 adults have been charged, along with at least 65 people under the age of 18, in the wake of riots following the murder of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside.

The Crown Prosecution Service said 69 adults have been sentenced, with 64 sent to prison as a result.

The riots have not spread north of the border, despite rumours of planned protests.

Police Scotland has repeatedly said there is no intelligence to suggest disorder could take place, but a planned “pro-UK rally” – touted by former English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson – is planned on September 7.

In a joint statement alongside First Minister John Swinney, STUC general secretary Roz Foyer said: “Alongside the Scottish Government, we jointly condemn the recent, inexcusable violence and disorder perpetuated by the far-right across the UK.

“Scotland is not immune and we cannot become complacent.

“We must do all we can to oppose the far-right, including reaching out to our faith and migrant communities to offer solidarity, support and the reassurance that they enrich the social and cultural fabric of our nation.

“Scotland is their home. We stand with them.”

Mr Swinney said the trade union movement has a “long and proud history” of standing up against oppression, work Ms Foyer said “continues”.

She added: “We won’t cower to hatred and prejudice. We will work with the Scottish Government to ensure inclusivity, respect and tolerance triumphs over persecution and ignorance and will oppose, across every village and town, those who wish to divide us.”

Mr Swinney said: “The Scottish Government and STUC are aligned in our support of communities across the UK that have faced violence and intimidation instigated by far-right groups.

“Scotland is a diverse, multi-cultural society and this diversity strengthens us as a nation.

“There is no place in Scotland for hatred of any kind, and each of us has a responsibility to confront racism and religious prejudice, including Islamophobia, wherever and whenever it appears.

“I am grateful to Police Scotland for their ongoing efforts to keep communities safe and provide reassurance.”