Swinney: ‘Shoddy behaviour’ by Ross in Duguid seat row will boost SNP

The SNP’s chances of success in the seat now being contested by Douglas Ross have been boosted by the Scottish Conservative leader’s “shoddy behaviour”, John Swinney has declared.

The First Minister and SNP leader said he “genuinely was disgusted” by Mr Ross’s decision to run in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East in place of former Tory minister David Duguid.

The Scottish Conservative management board – which Mr Ross is a member of – ruled earlier this week that ill health meant Mr Duguid should not stand for election on July 4.

Despite having previously said he would quit Westminster to focus on Holyrood and his post as leader of the Tories, Mr Ross – who is also an MSP for the Highlands and Islands – announced on Thursday that he will stand in the seat.

I am disgusted by it, horrified by it, I think it is no way to treat another human being

Defending his decision on Friday, Mr Ross said: “I want to lead from the front, this is a really important seat.”

But Mr Swinney said ousting Mr Duguid – who had wanted to stand for election despite having been in hospital since April – was “no way to treat another human being”.

He said the SNP’s chances of winning the seat are now “a great deal better” because of Mr Ross’s decision.

Mr Swinney hit out at the “absolute naked self-interests of Douglas Ross”, saying: “What has happened there is most despicable way to treat somebody who is facing illness.”

He described Mr Duguid as having been a “well-respected member of Parliament”, adding: “For Douglas Ross to essentially require the removal of David Duguid, who was perfectly prepared to stand for election, just to create a new pathway for Douglas Ross to have a new opportunity, is a new low for even Douglas Ross.

“I am disgusted by it, horrified by it, I think it is no way to treat another human being.”

Mr Duguid insisted in a post on social media that claims he is “unable to stand” due to ill health are “simply incorrect”.

Instead, he said it was the party management board “that decided not to allow me to be the candidate, although none of them had visited me”.

He wrote: “They apparently took this decision based on two visits from the party director and without receiving any professional medical prognosis.”

The former MP – who will not be eligible for a redundancy payment from Parliament – added he was “very saddened by the way this whole episode has unfolded”.

Mr Ross said the “very unique circumstances” and timings meant the party had just over 24 hours to get another candidate in place in the seat, so he decided to put himself forward.

He told BBC Radio Scotland that boundary changes mean part of his former Moray constituency – the seat he won from the SNP in 2017 – is now in the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat.

Mr Ross said: It’s one of the many key seats across Scotland where it is a straight choice between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP.”

He said Mr Duguid had been an “absolute champion” for the area, but he added his health problems meant the Conservative Party management board had had a “difficult decision” to make.

Mr Ross said: “The party management board had to look at the situation right now, the situation with David’s health, his recovery, that was at the heart of the decision the management board took.

“It was a very difficult decision, and I understand how difficult it has been for David, for his family, for his staff. I have been in touch with his office.”

Asked if he has spoken to Mr Duguid since he put himself forward for the seat, Mr Ross said he had “reached out” to him, adding “he will maybe speak when he is able to and he feels able to speak”.

Pressed on whether he had messaged Mr Duguid or tried to speak to him, Mr Ross added: “We have done both, but given he is in hospital it is not straightforward.

“I have been in conversation with David’s office and such like, relaying as much support as we can.”