Take a brolly! Today's weather forecast for London
Today will start out with a cool morning as temperatures hover around 15°C. As the day progresses, expect scattered showers, particularly during the peak morning hours. The skies appear to be cloudy with sunny spells, so carry an umbrella if you plan to be out. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will steadily rise, with a maximum of about 18°C. The chance of rain decreases but it's wise to be prepared for possible rainfall.
As we look towards tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler than today with morning temperatures around 14°C. Just like today, scattered showers are a possibility. The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, giving tomorrow a similar feel to today. However, the afternoon will bring a noticeable change as temperatures will rise higher than today's, hitting a maximum of 22°C. This noticeably warmer afternoon will see scattered showers, so despite the rise in temperature, you may still need that umbrella.
Looking ahead to the next few days, there seems to be a general warming trend, with temperatures ranging from 14°C to a high of 22°C. The pattern of cloudy skies with sunny spells and potential for scattered showers continue. Nonetheless, the particularly cool mornings may give way to warmer afternoons, indicating a variance in the day's temperatures. Enjoy the gentle rise in temperatures, but also don't forget that umbrella — just in case!
