Tanaiste criticises protesters removed by gardai from security forum

Tanaiste Micheal Martin has criticised protesters who were removed by gardai after interrupting his opening remarks to the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy in Cork.

Mr Martin continued to speak to the audience at University College Cork as the demonstrators shouted slogans including: “No to Nato.”

The minister accused the protesters from the Cork branch of the Connolly Youth Movement of attempting to shut down debate, which he characterised as undemocratic.

Other demonstrators who interrupted the address were encouraged to leave or remain seated for the opportunity to engage in the debate.

A short time later, gardai escorted out another man, Diarmad O Cadhla, who protested during the opening remarks of forum chairwoman Professor Dame Louise Richardson.

His exit was immediately followed by interruptions from two other members of the audience including Cork City councillor Lorna Bogue.

Prof Richardson described the event as “participatory democracy with all its strength and weaknesses”.

“We are not allowing disruptions of speeches, I have the floor at the moment,” she said.

There were further demonstrations from groups such as the Cork Neutrality League outside the university building hosting the first day of the forum.

Prof Richardson moved the forum into the first discussion on the global security environment in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters a short time later, Mr Martin said disruption at the event had been “anticipated”.

He said he believed in free speech but an attempt to “shut down debate is not the right approach”.

“A lot of what was said was incoherent, frankly, and not evidence-based. I think Ireland has a very proud record in international affairs.”

He said the rhetoric of the protests did not “tally with the reality of how Irish foreign policy is conducted”.

“The Government is not changing policy on military neutrality, we’ve said this repeatedly.

“But we do need to discuss the wider challenges coming, not just our way and across Europe.”

Mr Martin said he wanted to be “far more transparent” about participation in Pesco (Permanent Structured Cooperation) initiatives like maritime surveillance, airlifts and cyber security.

The aim of the event is to build public understanding and generate discussions on foreign, security and defence policies.

The Government said the forum, which also sits in Galway on Friday and Dublin on Monday and Tuesday, will include civilian and military experts and practitioners representing “a breadth of experience and views”.

The triple-lock mechanism for foreign troop deployments and Ireland’s neutrality are expected to be examined as part of the conversations on foreign and defence policy.

The schedule also includes panels on the European situation following the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as discussions on threats to critical infrastructure.

The Irish President had said Ireland is “playing with fire” in a drift towards Nato.

In an interview with the Sunday Business Post, Michael D Higgins criticised the line-up of speakers at the forum, saying they comprised “the admirals, the generals, the air force, the rest of it”.

Mr Higgins also referred to Prof Richardson as a person with a “very large letter DBE” (Dame Commander of the British Empire) after her name.

Prof Richardson, Oxford’s first woman vice-chancellor, was recognised in the UK’s 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to higher education.

He has since apologised to her for the “throwaway” remark.

Opposition parties have also been critical of the Government’s approach to the forum as well as the list of speakers.

Matt Carthy, Sinn Fein spokesperson on foreign affairs and defence, told the forum that Ireland’s foreign policy should be based on “ending conflict as opposed to participating in it”.

He had been invited to speak by Prof Richardson during the first panel discussion.

The first panel consisted of senior consulting fellow of Chatham House Renata Dwan, emeritus professor at the European University Institute Brigid Laffan, Rusi director of international security Neil Melvin, and Concern’s head of international advocacy Reiseal Ni Cheilleachair.

Mr Carthy said: “Military neutrality and independent foreign policies should not be framed as weaknesses on the part of Ireland, they should be seen as strengths that we should all be very proud of.”

During further contributions from the audience, Clare Daly MEP said “Putin’s illegal invasion” of Ukraine has accelerated a path towards militarism in Europe.

“Nobody seems to say that growing militarism actually leads to more wars,” she said.

Ms Daly, who was seated beside Mick Wallace MEP, said Russia is responsible for the invasion “but it has to be explained in the context of Nato expansion”.

She said: “I don’t want to be used by Russia – and I don’t think that’s going to happen – but I don’t want to be used by Nato either.

“The best contribution we can make, as a country that was formerly colonised, yet a mature western democracy, is to join countries where the majority of the world’s people live who have also experienced colonialism and say: ‘You know what, we have to get together’.”

Dr Melvin responded from the panel by saying the idea the war was about Nato expansion is a Russian “propaganda line”.

“This is not a Washington-driven grand strategy. The last 20 years has been often Nato being pulled into these countries by the agencies of the countries themselves because they feel vulnerable.”

Separately, former UN peacekeeper Edward Horgan criticised US troops passing through Shannon Airport.

He said: “This is not military neutrality, this is not neutrality of any sort in fact.”